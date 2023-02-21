Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JUGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,894. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.