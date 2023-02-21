Jacobs Asset Management LLC Trims Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 5.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.