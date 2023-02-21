Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 180,000 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Banc of California accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

