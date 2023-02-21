Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. accounts for about 3.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First BanCorp. worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

