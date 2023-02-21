Jacobs Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LendingClub worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 83.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Further Reading

