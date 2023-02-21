Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. The company traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 88435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

JXN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 871,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

About Jackson Financial

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

