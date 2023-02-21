IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Approximately 1,821,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,200,771 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $21.95.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.
In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.09.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
