IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Approximately 1,821,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,200,771 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $21.95.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

