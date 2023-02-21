Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE ISR opened at $0.38 on Friday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
About Isoray
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.