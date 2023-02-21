iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

