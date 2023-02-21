iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.