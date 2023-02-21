iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE stock opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.