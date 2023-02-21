iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,982 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

