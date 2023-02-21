iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Position Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,479 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

