iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.87% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,165,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

