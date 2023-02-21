iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Decreased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFAV stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

