iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.57. 91,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 327,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

