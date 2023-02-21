iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

