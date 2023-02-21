iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 147,467 shares.The stock last traded at $60.74 and had previously closed at $61.69.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.