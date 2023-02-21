iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 147,467 shares.The stock last traded at $60.74 and had previously closed at $61.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

