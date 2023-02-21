iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

