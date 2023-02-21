IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

