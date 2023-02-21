iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 2.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.15. 11,280,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,518,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

iQIYI Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

