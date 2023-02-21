iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 2.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.15. 11,280,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,518,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.
iQIYI Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.