IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $709.21 million and $18.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

