Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pulmatrix (PULM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) recently:

2/17/2023 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Pulmatrix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2023 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 17,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.