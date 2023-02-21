InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,510 ($66.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,839.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,288.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,909.04. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($66.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.03) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($66.84) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,738.89 ($69.11).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

