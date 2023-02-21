Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 28,078,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,351,027. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

