Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

