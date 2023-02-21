Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

