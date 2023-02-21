Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells 912 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodor Krantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

