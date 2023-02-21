Insider Buying: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CAT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.27. 1,297,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,128. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

