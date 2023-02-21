Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 819 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($177.53).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 19 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($179.61).

On Monday, December 19th, Simon Litherland acquired 19 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 797 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.43 ($182.36).

On Monday, December 5th, Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($93,229.84).

Britvic Stock Down 0.2 %

BVIC traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 817.50 ($9.84). The company had a trading volume of 151,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,927. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 875.50 ($10.54). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 785.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 778.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,546.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,471.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.26) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.00) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.66).

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.