Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.89. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,366,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,503,824.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,449 shares of company stock worth $223,345. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

