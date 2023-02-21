InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.
InMode Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of INMD stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.12.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
