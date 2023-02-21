InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

InMode Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InMode

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,441,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

