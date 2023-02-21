Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48 to $2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr or $6.330 billion to $6.449 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 593,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

