Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.57

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 358092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

