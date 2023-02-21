Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.58 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,736. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $187,291,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,335,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,593,000 after buying an additional 165,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

