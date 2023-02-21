indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.19

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 2048480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,342 shares of company stock worth $1,841,706 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.