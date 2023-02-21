Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 680,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,627. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

In related news, Director Joerg Neermann bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 1,143.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

