IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 411,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

