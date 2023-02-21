ICON Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $241.15 million and $28.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 948,590,684 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 948,572,753.0378283 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26121926 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $15,544,570.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

