ICON (ICX) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $237.13 million and $27.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 948,606,830 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

