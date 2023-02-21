Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IBST stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 164.20 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,378. The firm has a market cap of £645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.26.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

