IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 77,488 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $29.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBEX. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

IBEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

