Iain Smith Buys 20,000,000 Shares of Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE) Stock

Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE – Get Rating) insider Iain Smith purchased 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,300,000.00 ($896,551.72).
Iain Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Iain Smith 78,557,142 shares of Norwest Energy stock.
Norwest Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
Norwest Energy Company Profile
Norwest Energy NL is involved in the exploration of hydrocarbon resources in Australia. The company owns 20% interest in EP368 permit; 22.22% interest in EP426 permit; and 25% working interest in TP/15 permit located in Australia. Norwest Energy NL was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
