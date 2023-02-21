Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

