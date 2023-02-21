Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 1,790 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.76. 797,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,043. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $119.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $67,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.