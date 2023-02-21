Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 1,790 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.76. 797,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,043. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $119.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.39.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $67,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
