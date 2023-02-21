HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $500.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $42.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.29. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $546.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.