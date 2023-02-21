HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

HUBS traded up $42.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

