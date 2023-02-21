Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.95) to GBX 580 ($6.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 1.4 %

HWDJF opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

