Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 837,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

