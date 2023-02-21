Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $190.07 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $14.19 or 0.00056977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $190.07 million and approximately $44.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00075269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,390,444 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

